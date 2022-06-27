How to Watch Pirates at Nationals

The Pittsburgh Pirates will try to win their second series against the Washington Nationals starting tonight.

The Pirates will look to end a three-game losing streak after playing the Rays for the first time since 2017 in their last series. It's not like those losses were blowouts. In those three games though they only lost by a combined four runs. The Nationals are coming into tonight with a series win over the Rangers.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals Today:

Game Date: June 27, 2022

Game Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Although the Pirates were tied with the Rays 1-1 until the seventh, starter Shane McClanahan went seven innings only giving up one run and striking out 10 on the way to a 4-2 Rays victory to sweep the series. The Nationals on the other hand got the win yesterday when they scored six runs in the first two innings. They won 6-4 to get the series victory against Texas despite giving up three runs in the ninth.

The Pirates have yet to announce their starter for this game. The Nationals will start Erick Fedde who has a 5-5 record 4.46 ERA. Only two games separate these clubs in the win column so expect another close series.

