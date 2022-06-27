How to Watch Pirates at Nationals

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pittsburgh Pirates will try to win their second series against the Washington Nationals starting tonight.

The Pirates will look to end a three-game losing streak after playing the Rays for the first time since 2017 in their last series. It's not like those losses were blowouts. In those three games though they only lost by a combined four runs. The Nationals are coming into tonight with a series win over the Rangers.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals Today:

Game Date: June 27, 2022

Game Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Live stream Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Although the Pirates were tied with the Rays 1-1 until the seventh, starter Shane McClanahan went seven innings only giving up one run and striking out 10 on the way to a 4-2 Rays victory to sweep the series. The Nationals on the other hand got the win yesterday when they scored six runs in the first two innings. They won 6-4 to get the series victory against Texas despite giving up three runs in the ninth. 

The Pirates have yet to announce their starter for this game. The Nationals will start Erick Fedde who has a 5-5 record 4.46 ERA. Only two games separate these clubs in the win column so expect another close series.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
27
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)
Time
7:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) runs the bases on his way to scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Nationals

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
Jun 23, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates after hitting a game winning RBI single in the ninth inning to defeat the Houston Astros 7-6 at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Yankees

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
Boston Red Sox
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Blue Jays

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
hockey fans
Hockey

How to Watch 2022 Memorial Cup Hockey: Hamilton Bulldogs vs. Shawinigan Cataractes

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Alex Verdugo and J.D. Martinez
SI Guide

Scorching Hot Red Sox Take on Blue Jays

By Kevin Sweeney4 hours ago
wimbledon-djokovic-2021
Tennis

How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, First Round

By Kristofer Habbas13 hours ago
p096b61c
entertainment

How to Watch The Split Season Three Premiere

By Adam Childs21 hours ago
MV5BNTRlMGVjYTktYWY1Yi00MDg4LWJhNWItOWYyN2NlOWYzMDc1XkEyXkFqcGdeQWxiaWFtb250._V1_
entertainment

How to Watch Building a Bridge

By Adam Childs21 hours ago
download (1)
entertainment

How to Watch Alaskan Killer Bigfoot

By Adam Childs21 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy