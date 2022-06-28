How to Watch Orioles at Mariners

Skip to main content

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Orioles head out west on Monday for the first game of a three-game series with the Mariners

The Orioles continue their seven-game road trip on Monday when they head to Seattle fresh off a series win against the White Sox.

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners Today:

Game Date: June 27, 2022

Game Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Live stream Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Orioles nearly pulled off a four-game sweep of the White Sox in Chicago but lost the finale 4-3 on Sunday.

The loss on Sunday snapped a four-game winning streak. That winning streak was the longest one of the season for the Orioles as they continue to surprise with their improved play.

The Mariners, though, will be looking to slow them down and get a big win in the opener of the series on Monday.

The Mariners saw their five-game winning streak snapped on Sunday when they lost to the Angels 2-1.

The five-game streak was also the Mariners' longest of the season and they are looking to keep up their good play as they continue to try and climb out of the hole they put themselves in to start the season.

Both of these teams have been playing better and this series should be a fun one starting on Monday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
27
2022

Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main
Time
10:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 19, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles second baseman Rougned Odor (12), shortstop Jorge Mateo (3), left fielder Austin Hays (21), center fielder Cedric Mullins (31), and right fielder Ryan McKenna (26) celebrate after the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
