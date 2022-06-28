Pirates at Nationals stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Pirates at Nationals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
After the Washington Nationals scored twice in the eighth inning to steal game one from the Pirates, Pittsburgh looks to snap its four-game losing streak against Washington on Tuesday night.
The Nationals are still at the bottom of the NL East standings at a disappointing 28-48 this season and will send lefty Patrick Corbin to the mound against Pirates starter Jose Quintana. Pittsburgh is also on the outside looking into the playoff picture at 29-44.
How to Watch Pirates at Nationals Today
Game Date: June 28, 2022
Game Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Live stream Pirates at Nationals on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
In game one of the three-game series at Nationals Park, the Pirates scored the first two runs, with shortstop Oneil Cruz’s home run in the fifth inning. Third baseman Maikel Franco hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Washington a 3-2 victory.
Monday night’s win for the Nationals was a second-straight victory for Washington after the Nats took two out of three from the Rangers over the weekend.
The Nationals will look to take a second consecutive series while the Pirates try to snap a four-game losing streak at Nationals Park on Tuesday night.
Regional restrictions may apply.