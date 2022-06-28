Pirates at Nationals stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Nationals look to earn a series victory against the Pirates on Tuesday night.

After the Washington Nationals scored twice in the eighth inning to steal game one from the Pirates, Pittsburgh looks to snap its four-game losing streak against Washington on Tuesday night.

The Nationals are still at the bottom of the NL East standings at a disappointing 28-48 this season and will send lefty Patrick Corbin to the mound against Pirates starter Jose Quintana. Pittsburgh is also on the outside looking into the playoff picture at 29-44.

How to Watch Pirates at Nationals Today

Game Date: June 28, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh

In game one of the three-game series at Nationals Park, the Pirates scored the first two runs, with shortstop Oneil Cruz’s home run in the fifth inning. Third baseman Maikel Franco hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Washington a 3-2 victory.

Monday night’s win for the Nationals was a second-straight victory for Washington after the Nats took two out of three from the Rangers over the weekend.

The Nationals will look to take a second consecutive series while the Pirates try to snap a four-game losing streak at Nationals Park on Tuesday night.

