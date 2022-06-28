Pirates at Nationals stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pirates at Nationals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Nationals look to earn a series victory against the Pirates on Tuesday night.

After the Washington Nationals scored twice in the eighth inning to steal game one from the Pirates, Pittsburgh looks to snap its four-game losing streak against Washington on Tuesday night.

The Nationals are still at the bottom of the NL East standings at a disappointing 28-48 this season and will send lefty Patrick Corbin to the mound against Pirates starter Jose Quintana. Pittsburgh is also on the outside looking into the playoff picture at 29-44.

How to Watch Pirates at Nationals Today

Game Date: June 28, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live stream Pirates at Nationals on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

In game one of the three-game series at Nationals Park, the Pirates scored the first two runs, with shortstop Oneil Cruz’s home run in the fifth inning. Third baseman Maikel Franco hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Washington a 3-2 victory.

Monday night’s win for the Nationals was a second-straight victory for Washington after the Nats took two out of three from the Rangers over the weekend.

The Nationals will look to take a second consecutive series while the Pirates try to snap a four-game losing streak at Nationals Park on Tuesday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
28
2022

Pirates at Nationals

TV CHANNEL: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
Time
7
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 22, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) reacts after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Braves at Phillies stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
Boston Red Sox
MLB

Red Sox at Blue Jays stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
Jun 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with Kyle Tucker after the Astros defeated the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Astros at Mets stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
Jun 27, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) is greeted by first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) after scoring a run during the seventh against the Oakland Athletics inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Athletics at Yankees stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Jun 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) runs the bases on his way to scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Pirates at Nationals stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar2 minutes ago
Atlanta Dream
Basketball

How to Watch Dream at Mystics: Stream WNBA online, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
college soccer
Copa Sudamericana

How to Watch Copa Sudamericana Round of 16, Leg 1

By Justin Carter57 minutes ago
Barcelona Copa Libertadores
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Copa Libertadores Round of 16, First Leg

By Justin Carter57 minutes ago
Jun 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Latif Blessing (7) plays for the ball against New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) during the first half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy