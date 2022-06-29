How to Watch Orioles vs. Mariners

The Orioles look for the series victory against the Mariners on Tuesday after a well rounded victory in the opener.

Don't be fooled by the Baltimore Orioles record. This club is making tremendous strides over the past few seasons. They are in the toughest division in baseball in the American League East. If the playoffs ended today, four of the five teams would be in the playoffs. The Orioles have won four of their last five, including a dominating 9-2 victory in the opener of this series.

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners Today:



Game Date: June 28, 2022

Game Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Orioles starter Tyler Wells pitched very well on Monday, going five innings and only giving up one run. He got plenty of run support as well, as the Orioles hit five home runs on the night. Maybe most impressive is that all Orioles pitchers limited the Mariners to only three hits on the evening.

The Mariners will try to bounce back by starting one of their best pitchers in Robbie Ray. He is 6-6 with a 4.07 ERA. Dean Kremer will go for Baltimore. The right-hander has been promising so far even though he's only gone 21 innings. Kremer is 2-1 with a strong 1.71 ERA.

