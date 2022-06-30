Skip to main content

How to Watch Reds at Cubs: Stream MLB, TV Channel, Start Time

The Reds and Cubs play the rubber match of a three-game series on Thursday night at Wrigley Field.

The Cincinnati Reds failed to clinch a series win against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday when they lost 8-3. They won the opener 5-3 but got down early to the Cubs on Wednesday and never recovered.

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: June 30, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The loss sets up a rubber match for the series win on Thrusday. The Reds will send Graham Ashcraft to the mound looking to get that win.

Ashcraft has been good this year, boasting a 4-1 record as the Reds have won six of his seven starts. His only loss of the year was on June 18 when he gave up six runs in a 7-3 loss to the Brewers.

The Cubs will counter with ace Kyle Hendricks. Hendricks has had a very uneven year this year but pitched well in his last start going seven-and-one-third innings while giving up no runs in a 3-0 win over the Cardinals.

Hendricks has one start against the Reds this year, giving up four runs in just four innings to lose 4-3.

He will look to be better on Thursday as the Cubs look to get a win in the finale.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
30
2022

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18614474
MLB

How to Watch Reds at Cubs: Stream MLB, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_18611605
Baseball

How to Watch GEICO High School Baseball National Championship 2022: Arizona vs Louisiana

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_18596324
MLS

How to Watch Atlanta United FC at New York Red Bulls

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
imago0025199442h
CFL Football

How to Watch BC Lions vs. Ottawa Redblacks

By Alex Barth31 minutes ago
Jun 29, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Jack Suwinski (65), Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10), and Pirates right fielder Bligh Madris (66) celebrate after their game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 6/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jun 29, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Jack Suwinski (65), Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10), and Pirates right fielder Bligh Madris (66) celebrate after their game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
USATSI_18612877
MLB

How to Watch Brewers at Pirates: Stream MLB, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
USATSI_18209603
Baseball

How to Watch Cape Cod League: Stream Braves at Commodores

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Mookie Betts holding a microphone
entertainment

What to Watch in July: Your Streaming Guide to Sports and Entertainment

By Claire Kuwana1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy