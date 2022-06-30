How to Watch Reds at Cubs: Stream MLB, TV channel

The Reds and Cubs play the rubber match of a three-game series on Thursday night at Wrigley Field.

The Cincinnati Reds failed to clinch a series win against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday when they lost 8-3. They won the opener 5-3 but got down early to the Cubs on Wednesday and never recovered.

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: June 30, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The loss sets up a rubber match for the series win on Thrusday. The Reds will send Graham Ashcraft to the mound looking to get that win.

Ashcraft has been good this year, boasting a 4-1 record as the Reds have won six of his seven starts. His only loss of the year was on June 18 when he gave up six runs in a 7-3 loss to the Brewers.

The Cubs will counter with ace Kyle Hendricks. Hendricks has had a very uneven year this year but pitched well in his last start going seven-and-one-third innings while giving up no runs in a 3-0 win over the Cardinals.

Hendricks has one start against the Reds this year, giving up four runs in just four innings to lose 4-3.

He will look to be better on Thursday as the Cubs look to get a win in the finale.

Regional restrictions may apply.