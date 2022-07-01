How to Watch Brewers at Pirates

Skip to main content

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pirates look to win their second straight game against the Brewers when they play the second of a four-game series on Friday.

The Pirates snapped the Brewers' four-game winning streak on Thursday when backup catcher Michael Perez hit three home runs and had five RBI to help Pittsburgh get an 8-7 win.

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates Today:

Game Date: July 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live stream Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Perez provided the punch, but Oneil Cruz and Jack Suwinski also hit back-to-back home runs in the second inning. Those home runs put the Pirates up 3-0, but the Brewers would fight back and that is when Perez took over.

Friday, they will look to get another win as they look to clinch at least a split of their series with the rival Brewers.

The Brewers, though, will be looking to even the series when they send ace Corbin Burnes to the mound. 

Burnes has been a strikeout machine again this year and is currently third in the league with 119 punchouts. 

The Brewers have won his last three starts and seven of his last nine. He has been great as he follows up his Cy Young season from last year.

Burnes has one other start against the Pirates this year as he went seven innings, giving up just two runs and striking out 10.

Regional restrictions may apply.

