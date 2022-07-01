Skip to main content

How to Watch Padres at Dodgers: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The top two teams in the NL West start a four-game series in Los Angeles when the Dodgers take on the Padres in this huge matchup.

The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers are neck and neck in the NL West race as only one-and-a-half games separate these two in the standings. The Padres are coming off a series split against the Diamondbacks in a two-game set while the Dodgers are coming off an uncharacteristic series loss against the Rockies. Can the Padres leapfrog the Dodgers for the lead in one of the best divisions in baseball.? 

How to Watch San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers Today:

Game Date: June 30, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Dodgers hit three home runs against German Marquez in Denver for a 8-4 win to avoid the sweep. The Padres also won on Wednesday 4-0. After a tight 7-6 loss in the opener, Mike Clevinger pitched phenomenally, throwing a one-hitter in six innings to help earn the shutout. The Padres only gave up three hits as San Diego was able to outlast Madison Bumgarner. 

The Padres have a great chance to jump out to an early series advantage by starting Joe Musgrove. The righty is 8-1 with a 2.12 ERA. The Dodgers will counter with Mitch White who is 1-1 with a 4.25 ERA. The Dodgers won the first series in San Diego so look for the Padres to flip the script this time around. 

How To Watch

June
30
2022

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
10:00
PM/ET
