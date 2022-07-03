How to Watch White Sox at Giants

The Chicago White Sox go for the dagger and the series sweep today against the San Francisco Giants.

The White Sox are inching closer and closer back to .500 and an AL Wild Card spot after winning the first two games of this series against the Giants. The Giants will try to break up a three-game losing streak and avoid the series sweep today. The Giants are now two games back from the St. Louis Cardinals for the final spot in the NL Wild Card.

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: July 3, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

The White Sox controlled much of the game yesterday holding a 5-1 lead most of the way. The Giants made it closer scoring a run in the eighth and the ninth but it wasn't enough as Chicago held on to win 5-3. Gavin Sheets was the standout on the stat sheet hitting two doubles and notching two RBIs for the White Sox. Dylan Cease pitched just a tad better than Giants starter Logan Webb. Cease went five innings only giving up one run.

Lucas Giolito will get the start for the Sox. The righty is 4-4 with a 5.19 ERA. The Giants will try to salvage a game in this series by starting John Brebbia. He is 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA. Can the Giants bounce back and get closer in the Wild Card race?

