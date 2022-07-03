Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Angels and the Astros face off at Minute Maid Park on Sunday in MLB regular season action.

The Angels and the Astros wrap up their three-game series on Sunday at Minute Maid Park in regular-season action. Houston currently leads the AL West division with a 49-27 record and is 8-2 in their last 10 games. Los Angeles, meanwhile, is third in the same division with a 37-42 record and is coming off of a 4-6 record in their last 10.

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros Today:

Game Date: July 3, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

L.A. will be sending José Suárez to the mound on Sunday who is 1-2 so far this season. In his most recent outing, Suárez went for six innings allowing five hits and one earned run in a June 26 win against the Mariners. The lefty struck out eight batters in the win.

Houston will counter with Framber Valdéz on the mound with the pitcher sitting on an 8-3 record so far this season. Valdéz's most recent outing was an eight-inning performance in a win against the Mets on June 28. The lefty struck out five batters allowing six hits and no earned runs.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
3
2022

Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Red Sox
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Cubs

By Adam Childs42 seconds ago
Jul 1, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) reacts to his single against the Los Angeles Angels in the third inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Angels at Astros

By Rafael Urbina42 seconds ago
Jul 2, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Smith (47) scores a run on a single by shortstop Corey Seager (not pictured) against the New York Mets during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Jul 2, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Smith (47) scores a run on a single by shortstop Corey Seager (not pictured) against the New York Mets during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Jul 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) congratulates left fielder Christian Yelich (22) on his solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Jul 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) congratulates left fielder Christian Yelich (22) on his solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Jun 19, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a home run in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at Mets

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
Jun 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) reacts crossing home plate on a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Brewers at Pirates

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Fourth Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy