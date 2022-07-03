How to Watch Angels at Astros

The Angels and the Astros face off at Minute Maid Park on Sunday in MLB regular season action.

The Angels and the Astros wrap up their three-game series on Sunday at Minute Maid Park in regular-season action. Houston currently leads the AL West division with a 49-27 record and is 8-2 in their last 10 games. Los Angeles, meanwhile, is third in the same division with a 37-42 record and is coming off of a 4-6 record in their last 10.

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros Today:

Game Date: July 3, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

L.A. will be sending José Suárez to the mound on Sunday who is 1-2 so far this season. In his most recent outing, Suárez went for six innings allowing five hits and one earned run in a June 26 win against the Mariners. The lefty struck out eight batters in the win.

Houston will counter with Framber Valdéz on the mound with the pitcher sitting on an 8-3 record so far this season. Valdéz's most recent outing was an eight-inning performance in a win against the Mets on June 28. The lefty struck out five batters allowing six hits and no earned runs.

Regional restrictions may apply.