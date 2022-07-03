How to Watch Rangers at Mets

Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas Rangers at New York Mets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rangers and Mets pay the rubber-match of the their three-games series on Sunday in New York

The Rangers snapped a two-game losing streak on Saturday when they knocked off the Mets 7-3.

How to Watch Texas Rangers at New York Mets Today:

Game Date: July 3, 2022

Game Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

The win helped them even their series with the NL East-leading Mets after they dropped the opener 4-3.

The Rangers are hanging around .500 and are now 37-39 and looking to get another big win on Sunday before they head to Baltimore for a three-game series with the Orioles to end their road trip.

The Mets, though, will be looking to send them away with another loss as they send Carlos Carrasco to the mound in the finale.

Carrasco is 8-4 on the season and is sporting a 4.85 ERA. The Mets have lost three of his last four starts after winning six of seven during May and the beginning of June.

The loss on Saturday combined with the Braves winning has cut the Mets NL East lead to just two and a half games. It is the closest the Braves have been in a long time. The Mets will need to continue to win games if they want to hold off the charge by the Braves.

How To Watch

July
3
2022

Texas Rangers at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
1:40
PM/ET
