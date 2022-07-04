How to Watch Twins at White Sox

The White Sox host the Twins on Monday looking to win their fourth straight game

The White Sox return home Monday coming off a huge three-game sweep of the Giants.

How to Watch Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: July 4, 2022

Game Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago 4K

Live stream Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

They headed to San Francisco losers of six of eight games and were desperate for some wins and that is exactly what they got.

Monday they will look to stay hot when they take on the AL Central-leading Twins in the first of a three-game series.

The Twins, though, will be looking to keep their lead in the division. They currently sit two games up on the Guardians and four and a half games up on the White Sox.

The Twins are beginning a six-game road trip in Chicago looking to build on their series win against the Orioles over the weekend.

The Twins were coming off a series in which they lost three of five to the Guardians but took two of three from Baltimore to get back on track.

Monday they will send Dylan Bundy to the mound looking to get another win against the White Sox. Bundy is 4-4 on the season with a 4.71 ERA.

Regional restrictions may apply.