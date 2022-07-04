How to Watch Mariners at Padres

The Mariners and Padres will square off in a Fourth of July showdown in San Diego today.

The Mariners (39-42) are headed south to San Diego for a quick two-game series with the Padres (47-34). Seattle is currently in second place in the AL West, but is quite a ways back at 13.5. The Padres are in second place in the NL West, but are much closer to the first-place Dodgers at three and a half games.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres Today:

Game Date: July 4, 2022

Game Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Seattle is coming off of a strong showing over the weekend with a four-game series against the Athletics where the Mariners won three of four games. The team won the first game but lost the second before bouncing back and winning games three and four by scores of 2-1 in both games.

The Dodgers are coming off of a tough weekend against the NL East-leading Dodgers. The Padres were only able to pick up the final win in the four-game series and were outscored by the Dodgers 17-8.

Both the Padres and the Mariners will be looking to bounce back and have a strong series from start to finish. Tune in to see which team is able to pull it off.

