Mariners at Padres stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Mariners go for their fourth straight win on Tuesday when they take on the Padres in San Diego.

The Mariners look to pick up a two-game sweep of the Padres on Tuesday after beating them in the opener 8-2 on Monday.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres Today:

Game Date: July 5, 2022

Game Time: 4;10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

The Mariners have now won three straight and six of their last seven as they continue to try and get back to .500 on the year. They currently sit 40-42 on the season and have moved a game up on the Rangers for second place in the AL West.

They still have a long way to go to get into playoff contention, but they are playing much better as the season reaches the halfway point.

Tuesday, the Padres will be looking to avenge Monday's loss and earn a split in the series.

They have been slumping lately as they have lost seven of their last nine games and dropped them four and a half games back of the Dodgers for the top spot in the NL East.

The Padres will stay at home for a four-game series with the Giants after Tuesday's game and want to get a win before taking on the division rivals.

