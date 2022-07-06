How to Watch Cardinals at Braves: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Cardinals have lost three straight while Braves have won four of five entering Wednesday in this exciting MLB showdown.

The St. Louis Cardinals (44-39) are scuffling a bit, losers of three in a row and five of six entering Wednesday night's game against the Braves (48-34) at Truist Field in suburban Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves have taken the first two games of this four-game series, the first meeting of the season between the clubs.

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves Today:

Game Date: July 6, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

On Tuesday night, Austin Riley and William Contreras slugged two-run homers in a five-run first inning and Atlanta cruised to a 7-1 victory. Riley later added an RBI double in the fourth and Matt Olson drove in two runs as well.

Ian Anderson scattered eight hits over five innings, allowing just one run, and the bullpen worked four scoreless innings while surrendering a single hit.

On Wednesday, the Braves have left-hander Max Fried scheduled to start. He is 8-2 in 16 starts with a 2.66 ERA and 1.026 WHIP in just over 101 innings of work. He won his last start on Friday at Cincinnati, allowing a run on five hits in seven innings and has won eight straight decisions.

The Cardinals will counter with right-hander Miles Mikolas. In 16 starts, the former All-Star is 5-6 with a 2.61 ERA and 0.990 WHIP in 100 innings. Mikolas is coming off a loss at Philadelphia on Friday in which he allowed four runs, two earned, on six hits in 5.1 innings.

The series concludes Thursday night.

