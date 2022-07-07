How to Watch Rockies at Dodgers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Dodgers will look to complete the sweep over the Rockies on Wednesday.

The Rockies (35-46) will look to pick up the final win of the series against the Dodgers (51-29) in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The Dodgers, who lead the National League West, won game one by a score of 5-3 and game two 5-2. 

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers Today:

Game Date: July 6, 2022

Game Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

Live stream Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Tuesday's game started strong for the Rockies when José Iglesias ripped an RBI double to give the team an early 1-0 lead. Unfortunately, the lead was short-lived. In the bottom of the second, Max Muncy hit a two-run homer to put the Dodgers out front. 

Mookie Betts made it 3-1 in the third when he crushed his 18th home run of the season to left field. In the fourth, Justin Turner added to that lead with an RBI single. 

In the sixth, Kris Bryant was able to cut the Dodgers lead to half with his first home run as a member of the Rockies. Unfortunately, that was the last run the team would bring home. Trayce Thomson brought home one more run for the Dodgers with an RBI single in the eighth and that's where the score remained for the rest of the game. 

Regional restrictions may apply.  

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)
Time
10:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) runs after hitting a single against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
