How to Watch Rockies at Diamondbacks

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rockies and Diamondbacks will face off in Arizona on Saturday in MLB action.

With the 2022 MLB season moving forward quickly, the race for the postseason is in full effect. While there are still plenty of games left, every single matchup means a lot at the end of the year. One intriguing game to watch today will feature the Rockies traveling to Arizona to face off against the Diamondbacks.

How to Watch the Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks Today:

Game Date: July 9, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

Live stream Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Prior to this afternoon's game, the Rockies have gone 37-47 this year. Obviously, that is not the start that Colorado was hoping for, but there is still time to turn things around. The Rockies will give the start today to Kyle Freeland, who enters this game with a 4-6 record to go along with a 4.43 ERA.

On the other side of this matchup, the Diamondbacks are 37-47 as well. Arizona wasn't expected to compete this season, but the team has shown signs of improvement from last year. Madison Bumgarner will get the start tonight and has compiled a 4-8 record and a 3.74 ERA this season.

These two teams are as evenly matched as it gets. Both teams need wins as they look to turn their respective seasons around. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the win.

