How to Watch Astros at Athletics

How to Watch Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Sunday in MLB action, the Astros will face off against the Athletics in Oakland in an exciting MLB matchup.

The 2022 MLB season will continue forward on Sunday with a great slate of games on the schedule. Fans will not have to work hard to find a good game to watch. One of those matchups will feature the Astros taking on the Athletics in Oakland.

How to Watch the Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: July 10, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Coming into today's game, the Astros are 55-29 on the year. Houston looks the part of a legitimate World Series contender in the American League. Getting the start for the Astros will be Jake Odorizzi, who has gone 3-2 with a 4.04 ERA this season.

On the other side of the field, the Athletics are 29-57 and are in a much different position. Oakland has been struggling all season long and the playoffs are very much out of the picture at this point. The A's will be giving the start to Cole Irvin, who is 3-6 with a 3.35 ERA this season.

While the Astros are heavily favored to win today's game, the Athletics will not go down without a fight. This should still be a very entertaining game to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18677226
