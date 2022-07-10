How to Watch Giants at Padres

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Giants and Padres will face off in an NL West showdown on Sunday in San Diego.

There will be no shortage of entertaining MLB games for fans to watch on Sunday. Obviously, that has been the case almost all season long, but it isn't changing today. One intriguing matchup to keep an eye on will feature the Giants facing off against the Padres in San Diego.

How to Watch the San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres Today:

Game Date: July 10, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Ahead of today's game, the Giants have gone 42-41 and are a potential playoff contender in the National League. In order to make the playoffs, San Francisco will need to figure things out on the consistency side of things. Alex Wood will take the mound today with a 5-7 record and a 4.83 ERA.

On the other side of this matchup, the Padres are 49-37 and are absolutely a team to watch. They appear to be a squad that could push for a World Series run if they put everything together and stay healthy. San Diego will give the start to MacKenzie Gore, who is 4-3 with a 3.18 ERA.

Both of these teams are loaded with talent and should put on a good show. Fans will not want to miss it. Make sure to tune in to see which team pulls out the victory.

