How to Watch Blue Jays at Mariners

The Blue Jays will take on the Mariners in Seattle on Saturday night in MLB action.

Taking a look at the Saturday MLB schedule, the entire day is packed with great action for fans to watch. From the early games to the late, plenty of entertainment is available. One intriguing game to watch late will feature the Blue Jays taking the Mariners in Seattle.

How to Watch the Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners Today:

Game Date: July 9, 2022

Game Time: 10:10 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1

Ahead of today's game, the Blue Jays have compiled a 45-39 record. Toronto is a fringe playoff contender right now, but the roster is loaded with talent. Taking the mound this evening will be Alek Manoah, who has gone 9-3 with a 2.33 ERA this season.

On the other side of the field, the Mariners are 42-42 this season. Seattle has a chance to get back into the playoff mix, but wins need to come starting now consistently. Robbie Ray will be the starter for the Mariners tonight, and he comes in with a 7-6 record and a 3.62 ERA.

Both of these teams are stacked with talent and should put on a good show. The Blue Jays may be the better team in the standings, but the Mariners will not go down quietly. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.