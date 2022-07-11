How to Watch Tigers at Royals

Detroit continues its 12-game road trip as they hit Kauffman Stadium to open series against the Royals

Having just won a weekend series against Cleveland, the Royals today start a four-game series against the Tigers. The Tigers had won seven of nine games before dropping a pair at the White Sox over the weekend to eight games behind the Mariners for the final Wild Card spot.

How to Watch Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals:

Match Date: July 11, 2022

Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network

Michael Pineda (2-3, 3.62 ERA) aims for his second win in a row when he takes the mound today in his third start since returning from the injured list with a broken finger. Pineda made his return July 1 against the Royals giving up three runs, including a pair of home runs, in five innings pitched. Now in his ninth Major League Baseball season, Pineda is six innings shy of 1000 innings pitched for his career.

Today Brad Keller (4-9, 4.37 ERA) makes his 100th career start for the Royals. Acquired by Kansas City via a Rule 5 Draft day deal with the Cincinnati Reds, Keller has a career 33-44 record and a lifetime ERA of 4.06.

Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi leads the team with a .317 batting average, ranking him sixth in MLB, and is hitting a blistering .419 with seven RBIs in nine July games.

These teams are scheduled to play a total of 20 games this season with the season series tied 3-3 entering today.

