How to Watch Brewers at Giants

On Saturday in MLB action, the Brewers will hit the road to take on the Giants in San Francisco.

The 2022 MLB season continues forward with quite a few great games on the Saturday schedule. Fans will not have to search hard to find a good one to watch. One intriguing game to keep an eye on will feature the Brewers taking on the Giants in San Francisco.

How to Watch the Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: July 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:15 p.m. EST

TV Channel: FOX (KSWB-TV – San Diego, CA)

Prior to today's game, the Brewers are 50-41 on the season. Milwaukee is a contender to watch in the National League, although consistency does need to pick up. Starting for the Brewers today will be Eric Lauer, who has gone 6-3 with a 3.83 ERA.

On the other side of today's game, the Giants have gone 46-43 this season. Just like the Brewers, San Francisco is a fringe contender to keep an eye on. Taking the mound for the Giants tonight will be Alex Cobb, who holds a 3-4 record and a 4.57 ERA.

This should be a very entertaining game to watch. These two teams are very evenly matched and should put on a good show. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the big victory.

