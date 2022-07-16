How to Watch Brewers at Giants

Skip to main content

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday in MLB action, the Brewers will hit the road to take on the Giants in San Francisco.

The 2022 MLB season continues forward with quite a few great games on the Saturday schedule. Fans will not have to search hard to find a good one to watch. One intriguing game to keep an eye on will feature the Brewers taking on the Giants in San Francisco. 

How to Watch the Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: July 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:15 p.m. EST

TV Channel: FOX (KSWB-TV – San Diego, CA)

Live stream the Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Prior to today's game, the Brewers are 50-41 on the season. Milwaukee is a contender to watch in the National League, although consistency does need to pick up. Starting for the Brewers today will be Eric Lauer, who has gone 6-3 with a 3.83 ERA.

On the other side of today's game, the Giants have gone 46-43 this season. Just like the Brewers, San Francisco is a fringe contender to keep an eye on. Taking the mound for the Giants tonight will be Alex Cobb, who holds a 3-4 record and a 4.57 ERA.

This should be a very entertaining game to watch. These two teams are very evenly matched and should put on a good show. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the big victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
16
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: FOX (KSWB-TV – San Diego, CA)
Time
7:15
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 14, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) is congratulated by shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) after hitting a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the fourth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Yankees

By Evan Masseyjust now
arsenal
Soccer

How to Watch Arsenal vs Everton

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Jul 15, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with left fielder Christian Yelich (22) after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Brewers at Giants

By Evan Masseyjust now
Feb 16, 2022; Hamilton, Ontario, Canada; Forge FC midfielder Alessandro Hojabrpour (21) challenges for the ball with Cruz Azul midfielder Rafael Baca (22) in the second half of a CONCACAF Champions League game at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Atlas FC vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to Watch Hoopville Warriors vs YGC

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Atlas Mazatlan
Soccer

How to Watch Atlas vs Cruz Azul

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
IMSA
Auto Racing

How to Watch IMSA Northeast Grand Prix

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
Soccer

Newell's Old Boys vs. Racing Club Avellaneda: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jul 11, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Garrett Cooper (26) runs the bases for a double in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy