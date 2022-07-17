How to Watch Red Sox at Yankees

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Red Sox and Yankees are set to square off on Sunday in one of the most storied rivalries in all of sports.

Every single time that the Yankees and Red Sox face off against each other, it's must-watch TV for any sports fan. That will be the case today in New York. As both teams look to continue showing they are a serious contender this season, today's matchup should be fun to watch.

How to Watch the Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Today:

Game Date: July 17, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NESN

Live stream the Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Prior to tonight's game, the Red Sox have compiled a 48-44 record. Boston looks the part of a potential contender, but there are some consistency issues that must be figured out. Taking the mound today for the Red Sox will be Chris Sale, who will be making his second start of the season.

On the other side of this matchup, the Yankees are the clear-cut favorite to many to win the World Series. New York enters today's game with a 63-28 record. The Yankees will be giving the start nod to Gerrit Cole, who has gone 8-2 with a 3.05 ERA this season.

Both of these teams are loaded with talent and should put on a good show today. Fans will not want to miss out on this one. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the big-time win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
17
2022

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
1:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 11, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Garrett Cooper (26) runs the bases for a double in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Marlins

By Phil Watsonjust now
USATSI_18706149
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Yankees

By Evan Masseyjust now
DeWanna Bonner Sun WNBA
WNBA

How to Watch Aces at Sun

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
Formula E
Auto Racing

How to Watch New York E-Prix

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
college soccer
Soccer

How to Watch 2022 UEFA Women's EURO, Switzerland vs Netherlands

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
Oregon Track
Track and Field

How to Watch World Athletics Championships: Stream Live Online, TV

By Kristofer Habbas4 hours ago
Tadej Pogacar
Other

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France, Stage 15: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas5 hours ago
imago1013209681h
Golf

How to Watch 2022 Open Championship, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas7 hours ago
Cameron Smith at St. Andrews
SI Guide

Cameron Smith and Cameron Young lead the way at St. Andrews with Rory McIlroy Lurking

By Josh Rosenblat11 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy