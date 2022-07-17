How to Watch Red Sox at Yankees

The Red Sox and Yankees are set to square off on Sunday in one of the most storied rivalries in all of sports.

Every single time that the Yankees and Red Sox face off against each other, it's must-watch TV for any sports fan. That will be the case today in New York. As both teams look to continue showing they are a serious contender this season, today's matchup should be fun to watch.

How to Watch the Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Today:

Game Date: July 17, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NESN

Live stream the Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Prior to tonight's game, the Red Sox have compiled a 48-44 record. Boston looks the part of a potential contender, but there are some consistency issues that must be figured out. Taking the mound today for the Red Sox will be Chris Sale, who will be making his second start of the season.

On the other side of this matchup, the Yankees are the clear-cut favorite to many to win the World Series. New York enters today's game with a 63-28 record. The Yankees will be giving the start nod to Gerrit Cole, who has gone 8-2 with a 3.05 ERA this season.

Both of these teams are loaded with talent and should put on a good show today. Fans will not want to miss out on this one. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the big-time win.

Regional restrictions may apply.