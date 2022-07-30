Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The slumping Angels have lost the first two games of a four-game series with the Rangers as they face off on Saturday.

With two wins to open a four-game series at Angel Stadium, the Rangers (45-54) have improved to 7-4 in their season series with the Angels (42-58). The teams square off again on Saturday night.

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels Today:

Game Date: July 30, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Texas blew open a close game in the ninth inning to take a 7-2 victory on Friday night. 

Los Angeles allowed a run in the sixth on a two-base error by left fielder Jo Adell and during the five-run ninth, an error by second baseman Luis Rengifo helped open the floodgates and reliever Elvis Peguero threw gas on the fire with a run-scoring wild pitch.

The Angels are recalling right-hander Chase Silseth from Double-A Rocket City to start Saturday night. In six starts for Los Angeles, the 22-year-old is 1-3 with a 5.84 ERA and 1.459 WHIP in 24-and-two-thirds innings. After allowing one run in six shutout innings in his May 13 debut, Silseth is 0-3 with a 7.71 ERA.

The Rangers will counter with right-hander Glenn Otto. He is 4-7 with a 5.37 ERA and 1.463 WHIP in 14 starts and 67 innings. Otto has lost two straight starts, including Monday at Seattle when he surrendered three runs on seven hits in five-and-one-third innings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
30
2022

Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18773810
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at Angels

By Phil Watson47 seconds ago
USATSI_18774112
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Giants

By Phil Watson4 minutes ago
imago1008017146h (1)
Boxing

How to Watch Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr.

By Adam Childs9 minutes ago
USATSI_18562071
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints

By Adam Childs22 minutes ago
Soccer

Estudiantes de La Plata vs. CA Banfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Jul 28, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) is congratulated by manager Alex Cora (13) and his teammates after hitting a three run home run against the Cleveland Guardians in the sixth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 28, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) is congratulated by manager Alex Cora (13) and his teammates after hitting a three run home run against the Cleveland Guardians in the sixth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
tigres uanl
Soccer

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs Querétaro

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Necaxa
Soccer

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs Necaxa

By Christine Brown1 hour ago