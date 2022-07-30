How to Watch Rangers at Angels

The slumping Angels have lost the first two games of a four-game series with the Rangers as they face off on Saturday.

With two wins to open a four-game series at Angel Stadium, the Rangers (45-54) have improved to 7-4 in their season series with the Angels (42-58). The teams square off again on Saturday night.

Game Date: July 30, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Texas blew open a close game in the ninth inning to take a 7-2 victory on Friday night.

Los Angeles allowed a run in the sixth on a two-base error by left fielder Jo Adell and during the five-run ninth, an error by second baseman Luis Rengifo helped open the floodgates and reliever Elvis Peguero threw gas on the fire with a run-scoring wild pitch.

The Angels are recalling right-hander Chase Silseth from Double-A Rocket City to start Saturday night. In six starts for Los Angeles, the 22-year-old is 1-3 with a 5.84 ERA and 1.459 WHIP in 24-and-two-thirds innings. After allowing one run in six shutout innings in his May 13 debut, Silseth is 0-3 with a 7.71 ERA.

The Rangers will counter with right-hander Glenn Otto. He is 4-7 with a 5.37 ERA and 1.463 WHIP in 14 starts and 67 innings. Otto has lost two straight starts, including Monday at Seattle when he surrendered three runs on seven hits in five-and-one-third innings.

