How to Watch Athletics at White Sox

The Athletics and White Sox face on Sunday in the final game of a three-game series.

The Athletics (39-64) had their season-high four-game winning streak snapped on Saturday as the White Sox (50-50) were able to get back to the .500 mark. The finale of the three-game series is set for Sunday at Chicago's Guaranteed Rate Field.

Game Date: July 31, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

On Saturday, Oakland had a 2-0 lead on solo homers by Sean Murphy in the first inning and Seth Brown in the third before Gavin Sheets tied it up for the White Sox with a two-run shot in the seventh.

Sheets then led off the ninth with a double and pinch-runner Adam Engel scored the winning run moments later on Zach Jackson's wild pitch.

Chicago goes with right-hander Dylan Cease on Sunday. He leads the majors with 12.5 strikeouts per nine innings but also shares the major-league lead in walks. In 20 starts, he is 10-4 with a 2.03 ERA and 1.193 WHIP in 110.2 innings with 154 Ks. He has won three straight starts and has thrown 18.2 scoreless innings in that span.

The A's will counter with right-hander Adam Oller. The 27-year-old rookie is 1-3 with an 8.07 ERA and 1.856 WHIP in 11 appearances and six starts spanning 32.1 innings.

Oller rejoined the rotation on July 17 and got his first major-league win on Monday, working five-plus innings and allowing four runs, three earned, on four hits to the Astros.

