How to Watch Mariners at Yankees

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two current playoff teams in the American League begin a three-game series on Monday, with the Mariners heading to the east coast to take on the Yankees.

As the Mariners continue to battle in the middle of a tight Wild Card race in the American League, they head across the country for a true measuring-stick series against the AL-leading Yankees. That three-game series - the first meeting between the two teams this year - begins on Monday.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees Today:

Game Date: August 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Live stream the Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Seattle was one of the best teams in baseball in the month of July. The Mariners went 18-6 during the month, re-inserting themselves in the playoff picture. 

Now at 55-48 on the season, the Mariners sit in the second of three Wild Card spots in the AL. They're three games back of the Blue Jays for the top spot and half a game up on the Rays for the final spot.

On the other side, the Yankees are in the driver's seat in the American League. With a win on Monday, they would be the first team to reach 70 wins in Major League Baseball this season.

The first pitch Monday night is set for 7:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium. Coverage begins at 7:00 on ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees

TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 31, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and center fielder Adam Frazier (26) celebrates left fielder Jesse Winker (27) two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Yankees

By Alex Barth19 seconds ago
Jul 24, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with right fielder Starling Marte (6) after the game against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Nationals

By Alex Barth4 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to Watch Citi Open, Early Rounds Day 1

By Kristofer Habbas22 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Mackenzie McDonald at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff58 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Christopher Eubanks vs. Benjamin Bonzi at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff58 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jenson Brooksby vs. Yoshihito Nishioka at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff58 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Peter Gojowczyk vs. Benoit Paire at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff58 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Benoit Paire vs. Peter Gojowczyk at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff58 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jack Draper vs. Stefan Kozlov at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff58 minutes ago