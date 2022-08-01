How to Watch Mariners at Yankees

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
As the Mariners continue to battle in the middle of a tight Wild Card race in the American League, they head across the country for a true measuring-stick series against the AL-leading Yankees. That three-game series - the first meeting between the two teams this year - begins on Monday.
How to Watch Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees Today:
Game Date: August 1, 2022
Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2
Live stream the Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Seattle was one of the best teams in baseball in the month of July. The Mariners went 18-6 during the month, re-inserting themselves in the playoff picture.
Now at 55-48 on the season, the Mariners sit in the second of three Wild Card spots in the AL. They're three games back of the Blue Jays for the top spot and half a game up on the Rays for the final spot.
On the other side, the Yankees are in the driver's seat in the American League. With a win on Monday, they would be the first team to reach 70 wins in Major League Baseball this season.
The first pitch Monday night is set for 7:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium. Coverage begins at 7:00 on ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2.
Regional restrictions may apply.