How to Watch Mariners at Yankees

Two current playoff teams in the American League begin a three-game series on Monday, with the Mariners heading to the east coast to take on the Yankees.

As the Mariners continue to battle in the middle of a tight Wild Card race in the American League, they head across the country for a true measuring-stick series against the AL-leading Yankees. That three-game series - the first meeting between the two teams this year - begins on Monday.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees Today:

Game Date: August 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Seattle was one of the best teams in baseball in the month of July. The Mariners went 18-6 during the month, re-inserting themselves in the playoff picture.

Now at 55-48 on the season, the Mariners sit in the second of three Wild Card spots in the AL. They're three games back of the Blue Jays for the top spot and half a game up on the Rays for the final spot.

On the other side, the Yankees are in the driver's seat in the American League. With a win on Monday, they would be the first team to reach 70 wins in Major League Baseball this season.

The first pitch Monday night is set for 7:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium. Coverage begins at 7:00 on ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2.

