How to Watch Rockies at Padres

Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Padres will look to continue their lead over the Rockies in game two of their series Tuesday afternoon.

The Rockies (46-58) will meet the Padres (58-46) for game two of their series Tuesday afternoon in San Diego. The Padres currently lead 1-0. 

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres Today:

Game Date: Aug. 2, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main

Live stream Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

It didn't take long for the Padres to get on the board yesterday in game one of the series. Jurickson Profar stepped up to the plate in the first inning and hit a bomb to make it a 1-0 game. Will Myers made it 2-0 with an RBI groundout later in the first inning. Nomar Mazara extended the lead to 3-0 in the first inning with an RBI single of his own. 

It wasn't until the top of the sixth when the Rockies finally found themselves on the scoreboard. Brendan Rodgers hit a sacrifice fly to right field to bring a runner home making the game 3-1. 

In the bottom of the seventh, Trent Grisham hit a solo home run to put the Padres back up by three runs. While it wasn't a huge lead, it proved to be too big for the Rockies and the Padres secured game one. 

Today, the Rockies will be looking to pick up game two today and break their two-game losing streak. The Padres will look to continue closing the gap with the leading Dodgers. 

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

August
2
2022

Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main
Time
4:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 27, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) reacts with first base coach Ronnie Gideon (53) after hitting an RBI single in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Padres

By Christine Brown24 seconds ago
college soccer
UEFA Champions League

Benfica vs. Midtjylland stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Tom Sunderland15 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Xiyu Wang vs. Tatjana Maria at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Tatjana Maria vs. Xiyu Wang at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Emma Raducanu vs. Louisa Chirico at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 30, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville SC defender Jack Maher (5) heads the ball against Vancouver Whitecaps forward Brian White (24) during the second half at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff9 hours ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Alison Riske vs. Elizabeth Mandlik at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

By What's On TV Staff12 hours ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Elizabeth Mandlik vs. Alison Riske at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

By What's On TV Staff12 hours ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Henri Laaksonen vs. Max Purcell at the Mifel Open

By What's On TV Staff12 hours ago