How to Watch Rockies at Padres

The Padres will look to continue their lead over the Rockies in game two of their series Tuesday afternoon.

The Rockies (46-58) will meet the Padres (58-46) for game two of their series Tuesday afternoon in San Diego. The Padres currently lead 1-0.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres Today:

Game Date: Aug. 2, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main

Live stream Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres on fuboTV:

It didn't take long for the Padres to get on the board yesterday in game one of the series. Jurickson Profar stepped up to the plate in the first inning and hit a bomb to make it a 1-0 game. Will Myers made it 2-0 with an RBI groundout later in the first inning. Nomar Mazara extended the lead to 3-0 in the first inning with an RBI single of his own.

It wasn't until the top of the sixth when the Rockies finally found themselves on the scoreboard. Brendan Rodgers hit a sacrifice fly to right field to bring a runner home making the game 3-1.

In the bottom of the seventh, Trent Grisham hit a solo home run to put the Padres back up by three runs. While it wasn't a huge lead, it proved to be too big for the Rockies and the Padres secured game one.

Today, the Rockies will be looking to pick up game two today and break their two-game losing streak. The Padres will look to continue closing the gap with the leading Dodgers.

