How to Watch Padres at Dodgers: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won seven straight games and can wrap up a sweep of the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers (74-33) have the best record in baseball and have been almost unstoppable since the All-Star break, winning 14 of 17 games. They've won seven in a row entering Sunday's series finale against the San Diego Padres (61-49) at Dodger Stadium and are 7-2 against their closest National League West rival this season. The Padres are 14-and-a-half games behind L.A. in the division race and are second in the wild-card hunt, four games behind the Braves and a half-game up on the Phillies. San Diego has lost three in a row after winning five straight and is 1-3 since acquiring All-Star Juan Soto on Tuesday.

How to Watch San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers Today:

Game Date: Aug. 7, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Will Smith homered and had three RBI and Max Muncy belted a three-run homer on Saturday for the Dodgers in their 8-3 win. L.A. has outscored the Padres 16-4 in the first two games of the series.

The Dodgers will go with left-hander Tyler Anderson on Sunday. The first-time All-Star is 12-1 in 20 appearances and 18 starts. Anderson has a 2.89 ERA and 1.032 WHIP in 115-plus innings and has won two straight starts. He was shaky at San Francisco on Tuesday, allowing five runs in five-plus innings, but got the victory.

San Diego has right-hander Yu Darvish scheduled. The 35-year-old is 10-4 in 20 starts with a 3.30 ERA and 0.990 WHIP in 128-plus innings. Darvish has won three straight decisions, including Tuesday against the Rockies, allowing three runs with seven strikeouts in six innings.

