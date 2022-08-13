The middle game of the series between the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants takes the diamond on Saturday night.

The Pittsburgh Pirates (45-68) look to even the series at one game apiece after losing the opener on the road to the San Francisco Giants (55-57). The first game was very competitive and saw a strong pitching performance from the Giants as the offense tapped in run after run to pick up the victory. The Giants are close to getting back to .500 for the season and making a push for the playoffs down the stretch.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at San Francisco Giants today:

Game Date: Aug. 13, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

The Giants took the first game of the three-game series with the Pirates, 5-3 behind six strong innings from Carlos Rodón who picked up his 11th win of the season.

In the first game, the Giants jumped out to a two-run lead in the second inning before adding another run in the third. From there, they reacted to a Pirates run in the fourth and another in the eighth to maintain their lead.

The Pirates continued to make it interesting all game with 10 hits and getting runners in scoring position all game.



Today’s pitching match-up features Tyler Beede (1-1, 3.57 ERA) for the Pirates on the road and Logan Webb (10-5, 3.17 ERA) for the home team Giants.

With two more wins in this series, the Giants will be at .500 again for the season, a long way away from the playoffs, but back in contention as one of only eight teams in the NL this season.

