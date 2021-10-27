How to Watch World Series Game 2: Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros

The Astros look to get even in Game 2 of the World Series, while the Braves try to take a commanding 2-0 lead before they head back home.

The World Series started off with a huge bang in Game 1.

Jorge Soler became the first player ever to hit a home run in the first at bat in a World Series. The night didn't get much better for Houston Astros starter Framber Valdez. He gave up five runs in two innings which was a far cry from his previous outing against Boston where he went eight innings giving up one run.

The good news for the Astros is that their bullpen kept them in the game, only giving up one more run the rest of the game. The bad news is that Atlanta's bullpen matched them and was equally filthy in taking care of this Houston lineup. The Braves in particular needed the heroic performance from their bullpen.

Their veteran starter Charlie Morton exited in the third inning after a comebacker ricocheted off his leg. The team announced that he fractured his fibula and will miss the remainder of the World Series.

Morton threw 16 pitches on a broken leg. It's a huge blow because Morton was pitching great, and he has extensive World Series experience after winning it all with the Astros in 2017 and playing for the Tampa Bay Rays last year.

The win was the first for the Braves in the World Series since 1996. They go for the commanding 2-0 lead starting Max Fried. He has been great all season and even in his first two starts of the playoffs against the Brewers and Dodgers. But Game 5 of the NLCS was another story, as he gave up five runs in 4.2 innings in a game where the Dodgers won 11-2.

The Astros will try to capitalize on that and even this series. Their bats were held relatively quiet in Game 1 after exploding in Games 4-6 in the ALCS for 23 runs to eliminate the Red Sox. José Urquidy will get the nod in this one, but he will need to get off to a much better start than his previous outing in Game 3 of the ALCS.

He went 1.2 innings, giving up five runs in an outing where the Red Sox hit two grand slams. Game 2 is never a must win for anyone, but it's imperative that Houston gains momentum before this series moves to Atlanta for three games.