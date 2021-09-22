September 22, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Minnesota Twins at Chicago Cubs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Despite neither team being a playoff contender, the Twins and Cubs are set to play an intriguing matchup Wednesday night.
Author:

Last season, both the Twins and Cubs were postseason teams. They were expected to compete for the same this season, but neither team has a hope of reaching the playoffs. However, their matchup tonight is sure to be an interesting one for baseball fans. 

How to Watch Twins at Cubs:

Game Date: Sept. 22, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

You can stream the Twins at Cubs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In Game 1 of this series, the Twins were able to take home a 9-5 win. They were led by left fielder Nick Gordon, who hit a home run and drove in two runs. For the Cubs, Willson Contreras went 2-for-3 at the plate, hitting a home run and driving in two RBIs in the loss.

No one knows what the future holds for these two teams. Following the Cubs trading Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant, fans wonder how aggressive they will be this offseason. In fact, many wonder whether or not they might pursue one or two of those guys again.

While the playoffs may not be an option for these two teams, there are certainly plenty of talented young players on the field in this one. Both of these teams are playing for pride, which should make this a very entertaining matchup.

Chicago will be starting Kyle Hendricks (14-6, 4.81 ERA) on the mound. The Twins will give the starting nod to Joe Ryan (1-1, 2.12 ERA).

Regional restrictions may apply.

