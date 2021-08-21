How to Watch Phillies at Padres

The Phillies cross bats with Fernando Tatís Jr. and the hard-swinging San Diego Padres in California.

The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to bounce back from a sweep at the hands of the 41-81 Arizona Diamondbacks as they take on the San Diego Padres this weekend.

On the back of a Bryce Harper home run and RBI hits from J.T. Realmuto and Andrew McCutchen, the Phillies pulled off a 4-3 win in the first game of the series Friday.

Date: Aug. 21, 2021

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Saturday's game will pit Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola (7-7) against Fernando Tatís Jr. (34 home runs). Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove (8-8) will face Bryce Harper and his 22 home runs on the year.

The Padres (67-57) will look for a win to maintain their cushion over the Phillies (62-60) in the NL Wild Card race.

