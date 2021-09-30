With the Braves' magic number to clinch the NL East down to one, the Phillies will fight for their postseason life on Thursday night.

Coming into Thursday's matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies, the two teams are in opposite situations.

If the Braves pull off the win, they will clinch the NL East and earn a spot in the postseason. On the other hand, if the Phillies lose, they will be eliminated from any hope of a postseason appearance.

How to Watch: Phillies vs. Braves

Game Date: Sept. 30, 2021

Game Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Braves' magic number for a postseason berth is down to just one. Even if they lose this matchup against the Phillies, all they have to do is win one of their next three games against the New York Mets to get into the playoffs.

What a race this has been between the Phillies and Braves. Unfortunately for Philadelphia, it lost the first two games of this series, putting the team in a tough situation.

On Wednesday, the Braves defeated the Phillies by a final score of 7-2. Atlanta was led by third baseman Austin Riley, who had three RBIs. Philadelphia saw Jean Segura and Ronald Torreyes each drive in a run in the loss.

In tonight's matchup, the Braves will give the starting nod to Ian Anderson (8-5, 3.60 ERA). For the Phillies, Kyle Gibson (4-5, 4.87 ERA) will be the starter.

