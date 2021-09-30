September 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With the Braves' magic number to clinch the NL East down to one, the Phillies will fight for their postseason life on Thursday night.
Author:

Coming into Thursday's matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies, the two teams are in opposite situations. 

If the Braves pull off the win, they will clinch the NL East and earn a spot in the postseason. On the other hand, if the Phillies lose, they will be eliminated from any hope of a postseason appearance.

How to Watch: Phillies vs. Braves

Game Date: Sept. 30, 2021

Game Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Phillies at Braves on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Braves' magic number for a postseason berth is down to just one. Even if they lose this matchup against the Phillies, all they have to do is win one of their next three games against the New York Mets to get into the playoffs.

What a race this has been between the Phillies and Braves. Unfortunately for Philadelphia, it lost the first two games of this series, putting the team in a tough situation.

On Wednesday, the Braves defeated the Phillies by a final score of 7-2. Atlanta was led by third baseman Austin Riley, who had three RBIs. Philadelphia saw Jean Segura and Ronald Torreyes each drive in a run in the loss.

In tonight's matchup, the Braves will give the starting nod to Ian Anderson (8-5, 3.60 ERA). For the Phillies, Kyle Gibson (4-5, 4.87 ERA) will be the starter.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
30
2021

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
7:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Philadelphia Phillies
MLB

How to Watch Phillies vs. Braves

28 seconds ago
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB

How to Watch Cubs vs. Pirates

25 minutes ago
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Jack Miller III (9) hands the ball off to Ohio State Buckeyes running back Master Teague III (33) during the game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio Sept. 25. Ohio State would win the game 59-7 Osu21akr Njg 017
NCAA Football

Rutgers vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

57 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Delaware Fightin Blue Hens quarterback Nolan Henderson (2) prepares for the snap in front of Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Tyshon Fogg (8) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Delaware vs. Albany (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

59 minutes ago
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) jumps across the goal line for a late third quarter touchdown. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, September 26, 2021. The Jaguars went into the half with a 13 to 7 lead but fell to the Cardinals with a final score of 19 to 31. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 092621 Bsjagsvscardina 17
NFL

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/30/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 3, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Northern Colorado Bears quarterback Dylan McCaffrey (12) prepares to pass in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Montana State vs. Northern Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

1 hour ago
Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) loses his helmet as he is brought down by Wisconsin Badgers linebacker nose tackle Bryson Williams (91) during their football game Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Badgersvsnotredame 0925211747djp
NCAA Football

Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 25, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Brendon Lewis (12) runs with the ball against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Colorado vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 4, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan (42) reaches out to tackle Missouri State Bears running back Kevon Latulas (5) during the second quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Illinois State vs. Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy