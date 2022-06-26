How to Watch Red Sox at Guardians

The red-Hot Red Sox go for a second consecutive series sweep in the Sunday matinee finale at Cleveland against the Guardians.

Since the calendar turned to June, no team has been as hot as the Red Sox, who have won 18 out of 22 games this month, including six straight games heading into today’s series finale at Progressive Field as they aim for a sweep of the Guardians.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Guardians:

Match Date: June 26, 2022

Match Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream the Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Guardians game with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Rich Hill (3-4, 4.35 ERA) will get the start for the Red Sox looking for his second win in as many starts and his third win in five starts this month. Hill has yet to make it out of the sixth inning in any of his 13 starts this season as opponents are hitting .255 with 26 extra-base hits.

The Guardians trail the Twins by one game in the American League Central, a lead they held until earlier this month, but with losses in four of their last seven games, the Twins have slid past them atop the division in a race that is bound to go until September.

Aaron Civale (2-3, 7.25 ERA) will be on the mound for the home-standing Guardians in his second start since returning from the injured list due to a glute ailment. The 27-year-old struck out seven batters in his last start allowing two earned runs in five innings but did not factor in the result.

Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran went 4-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two stolen bases in last night’s 4-2 win over the Guardians.

Regional restrictions may apply.