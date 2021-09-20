How to Watch Mariners at Athletics

September 20, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Oakland Athletics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mariners and Athletics both look to keep their wild-card odds alive as they enter a four-game set Monday.
Author:

The Mariners and Athletics both remain within striking distance of the American League wild cards with less than two weeks left in the regular season.

How to Watch Mariners vs. Athletics:

Game Date: Sept. 20, 2021

Game Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

You can stream the Mariners vs. Athletics game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Oakland (82-67) sits two games back of the Blue Jays in the second wild card, and Seattle (80-69) sits two games further back, though the standings could flip over the course of this series.

Boston is a game ahead of Toronto and is in position for the first wild card, while the Yankees are 1.5 games back of the Blue Jays and are ahead of the Athletics and Mariners.

Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager has 34 home runs this season, while Athletics first baseman Olson has 36 home runs.

Sean Manaea will get the start on the mound for the Athletics. He has given up 24 home runs on the season.

Tyler Anderson will get the start for the Mariners. Once at the top of the Rockies rotation, Anderson has had difficulty staying healthy this season. He is 6-9 on the year with a 4.14 ERA in 27 starts.

Regional restrictions may apply.

