How to Watch PFL 6: Stream Lightweights and Featherweights

An undefeated lightweight phenom looks to extend the career-long win streak. Plus, one of Canada's finest MMA exports is back for Friday's PFL contest.

The regular season of Professional Fighter's League rolls on, as this week's card airs, featuring lightweights and welterweights. It will air live from the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

How to Watch PFL 6: Lightweights and Featherweights today

Event Date: July 1, 2022

Event Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Opening the prelims, 'Miss Simpatia' Vanessa Melo faces off against 6-4 Olena Kolesnyk. Melo's most recent win came in the UFC last year against Sarah Moras.

On the main card, Joao Zeferino is replaced on short notice by Dilano Taylor, who will fight 29-6 welterweight Magomed Magomedkerimov.

Jordanian welterweight Jarrah Hussein Al-Silawi may bag his third win of 2022 against the undefeated Magomed Umalatov.

The co-main event will feature one of the most highly regarded mixed martial artists in the history of the sport. Rory MacDonald, former UFC veteran and former Bellator welterweight world champion, will face Sabidou Sy.

Kayla Harrison is widely considered by some to be the next great face of women's MMA. She comes in as a -6000 betting favorite against opponent Kaitlyn Young, who holds victories in PFL, Rizin, and Invicta.

