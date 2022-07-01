How to Watch PFL 6: Stream Lightweights and Featherweights

Skip to main content

How to Watch PFL 6, Lightweights and Featherweights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

An undefeated lightweight phenom looks to extend the career-long win streak. Plus, one of Canada's finest MMA exports is back for Friday's PFL contest.

The regular season of Professional Fighter's League rolls on, as this week's card airs, featuring lightweights and welterweights. It will air live from the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

How to Watch PFL 6: Lightweights and Featherweights today

Event Date: July 1, 2022

Event Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream PFL 6: Lightweights and Featherweights on fuboTV today: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Opening the prelims, 'Miss Simpatia' Vanessa Melo faces off against  6-4 Olena Kolesnyk. Melo's most recent win came in the UFC last year against Sarah Moras.

On the main card, Joao Zeferino is replaced on short notice by Dilano Taylor, who will fight  29-6 welterweight Magomed Magomedkerimov.

Jordanian welterweight Jarrah Hussein Al-Silawi may bag his third win of 2022 against the undefeated Magomed Umalatov.

The co-main event will feature one of the most highly regarded mixed martial artists in the history of the sport. Rory MacDonald, former UFC veteran and former Bellator welterweight world champion, will face  Sabidou Sy.

Kayla Harrison is widely considered by some to be the next great face of women's MMA. She comes in as a -6000 betting favorite against opponent Kaitlyn Young, who holds victories in PFL, Rizin, and Invicta.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

July
1
2022

PFL 6: Harrison vs Young

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 26, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) celebrates his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the third inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Diamondbacks at Rockies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
PFL CHALLENGER SERIES
MMA

How to Watch PFL 6: Stream Lightweights and Featherweights

By Iolanda Neto1 minute ago
USATSI_17899381
WNBA

How to Watch Aces at Lynx: Stream WNBA Live

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_18307368 (3)
WNBA

How to Watch Sparks at Wings: Stream WNBA Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_18609911
Baseball

How to Watch Columbus Clippers at Iowa Cubs: Stream MiLB Live

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
college soccer
Liga MX

Necaxa vs. Toluca stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina16 minutes ago
Jun 29, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Jack Suwinski (65), Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10), and Pirates right fielder Bligh Madris (66) celebrate after their game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jun 29, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Jack Suwinski (65), Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10), and Pirates right fielder Bligh Madris (66) celebrate after their game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
USATSI_18619006
MLB

How to Watch Brewers at Pirates

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy