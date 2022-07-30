The BRAVE Combat Federation brings eight matches to the mat in MMA today.

The world of MMA heads to Isa Town, Bahrain for BRAVE Combat 60 with eight fights in the cage in National Stadium. The co-main event features Lucas Martins (20-6-0) taking on Henrique Marques (8-1-0) in a Lightweight fight featuring two Brazilian athletes and Luan Santiago (17-6-0) and Mihail Kotruţă (13-2-0) in a Welterweight fight featuring two highly ranked contenders.

How to Watch BRAVE Combat 60 today:

Game Date: July 30, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Fight Network

The world of MMA brings the action to Bahrain with a huge card and plenty of action for MMA fans:

Originally this card did not feature Kotruţă, who is a fill-in, making this fight a lot more interesting. Now it features two top 11 ranked welterweights between the Middle East and Ukraine.

The rest of the card features six more bouts with multiple top 10 ranked fighters from all over the world in regions like the Middle East, Ukraine, Brazil, Kazakhstan and the US Northwest.

In a battle between welterweight and lightweight weight classes, Leonardo Mafra (15-6-0) squares off with Cleiton Silva (15-3-0).

Eduardo Mora (7-2-0) takes on Nkosi Ndebele (4-1-0) in a bantamweight fight with Luis Felipe Dias (14-4-0) vs. Luiz Cado (14-7-1) in another welterweight fight on the card.

From there flyweight takes over with three bouts in Asu Almabaev (15-2-0) vs. Zach Makovsky (21-10-0), Sean Santella (23-8-2) vs. Edilceu Alves (13-2-0) and Flavio de Queiroz (12-4-0) vs. Igor Taylon (6-1-0).

