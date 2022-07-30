Skip to main content

How to Watch BRAVE Combat 60: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The BRAVE Combat Federation brings eight matches to the mat in MMA today.

The world of MMA heads to Isa Town, Bahrain for BRAVE Combat 60 with eight fights in the cage in National Stadium. The co-main event features Lucas Martins (20-6-0) taking on Henrique Marques (8-1-0) in a Lightweight fight featuring two Brazilian athletes and Luan Santiago (17-6-0) and Mihail Kotruţă (13-2-0) in a Welterweight fight featuring two highly ranked contenders.

How to Watch BRAVE Combat 60 today:

Game Date: July 30, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Fight Network

Watch BRAVE Combat 60 online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

The world of MMA brings the action to Bahrain with a huge card and plenty of action for MMA fans:

Originally this card did not feature Kotruţă, who is a fill-in, making this fight a lot more interesting. Now it features two top 11 ranked welterweights between the Middle East and Ukraine.

The rest of the card features six more bouts with multiple top 10 ranked fighters from all over the world in regions like the Middle East, Ukraine, Brazil, Kazakhstan and the US Northwest.

In a battle between welterweight and lightweight weight classes, Leonardo Mafra (15-6-0) squares off with Cleiton Silva (15-3-0).

Eduardo Mora (7-2-0) takes on Nkosi Ndebele (4-1-0) in a bantamweight fight with Luis Felipe Dias (14-4-0) vs. Luiz Cado (14-7-1) in another welterweight fight on the card.

From there flyweight takes over with three bouts in Asu Almabaev (15-2-0) vs. Zach Makovsky (21-10-0), Sean Santella (23-8-2) vs. Edilceu Alves (13-2-0) and Flavio de Queiroz (12-4-0) vs. Igor Taylon (6-1-0).

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
30
2022

BRAVE Combat 60

TV CHANNEL: The Fight Network
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

MMA Mat
MMA

How to Watch BRAVE Combat 60

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
LACROSSE
Lacrosse

How to Watch High School Lacrosse: Under Armour Senior All-America Games

By Kristofer Habbas6 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to Watch The Basketball Tournament Semifinals: Red Scare vs Blue Collar U

By Adam Childs10 minutes ago
Jul 28, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) prepares to congradulate shortstop Trea Turner (6) for scoring a run in the first inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Dodgers at Rockies

By Phil Watson16 minutes ago
imago1012870738h
Soccer

How to Watch Copa Americana Femenina Final: Brazil vs Colombia

By Adam Childs17 minutes ago
USATSI_18772936
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Nationals

By Phil Watson25 minutes ago
USATSI_18773260
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Pirates

By Phil Watson45 minutes ago
Jul 23, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Timbers forward Dairon Asprilla (27) celebrates scoring a goal against the San Jose Earthquakes during the second half with teammates defender Larrys Mabiala (33) and midfielder Santiago Moreno (30) at Providence Park. The Timbers won the game 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Minnesota United FC vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Jul 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) bumps forearms with designated hitter Carlos Santana (41) after hitting a solo-home run against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Astros

By Adam Childs1 hour ago