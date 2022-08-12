How to Watch Lux Fight League 25 Challenge: Stream MMA Live, TV Channel, Start Time

With five bouts on the main card and three more on the prelim card, the Lux Fight League 25 Challenge brings eight fights in the world of MMA to the Showcenter Complex in the city of Monterrey, Mexico.

How to Watch Lux Fight League 25 Challenge in Canada today:

Game Date: Aug. 12, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: The Fight Network (Canada)

In the headlining event, Jorge Calvo Martin and Kike González will meet with the LFL interim flyweight championship belt on the line. Martin is currently 14-6-0 in the flyweight division while González is 10-3-0 in the same category. Before that, Kevin Garcia (9-3-0) will be going up against Irvin Amaya (8-1-0) in the bantamweight division. It all begins, however, with the bout between Efren Tijerina and Ulises Ceniceros to kick off the preliminary card.

The other fights to make sure not to miss on the main card consist of the bout between Luis Rodríguez and Víctor Navarro, with both fighters currently sitting on their young 1-0-0 records, as well as the fight between Mauricio Nievas (6-3-0) and Marco Covarubias (2-2-0).

The final fight on the main card on Friday night is between Yajaira Romo (7-6-0) and Hannah Ramos (3-1-0).

