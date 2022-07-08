How to Watch O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio, Qualifying: Stream, TV

NASCAR’s Camping World Truck Series rolls into Ohio for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio for qualifying today.

The world of NASCAR heads to Ohio as the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio takes the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course this weekend. With the practices out of the way all of the drivers in the field now turn to qualifying to see who will get on the poll and gain different advantages for the race this weekend.

How to Watch O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio, Qualifying today:

Game Date: July 8, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Ryan Preece won the most recent Truck Series race, Rackley Roofing 200, in Nashville to get his first win of the season:

With that win Preece made it back-to-back wins in Nashville, despite the heavy drama towards the end in the final laps as several cars closed the gap on him late. Preece is running a part-time schedule.

Zane Smith is the current leader after passing John H. Nemechek recently.

Smith leads the series with three wins and 12 Top 10 finishes this season as he continues to showcase why he is one of, if the best, drivers in the series.

There are four drivers separated by just 35 points with Smith, Nemechek, Ben Rhodes and Chandler Smith all vying for the top spot in the Camping World Truck Series with just two races remaining in the regular season including this weekend

