The NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series holds its first race in August on Saturday live from the Michigan International Speedway.

How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series: New Holland 250 Today:

Match Date: Aug. 6, 2022

Match Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

In the 21st race of the year, the drivers will look to bring home the New Holland 250 title.

AJ Allmendinger comes to Michigan looking to win his second straight race and fourth of the season after winning the Pennzoil 150 at The Brickyard last weekend.

The win put him at the top of the leaderboard 30 points up on Ty Gibbs. Gibbs has four wins on the year, but he has five fewer top-10 finishes.

Gibbs is just 17 points up on Justin Allgaier for second place. Allgaier also has three wins on the season and is tied with Noah Grayson and Allmendinger for second-most wins.

Saturday, they will all look to get another win as they take on the Michigan International Speedway for 125 laps and 250 miles.

It is a tight race at the top of the leaderboard and Saturday they will look to get some separation in the standings with a good showing.

