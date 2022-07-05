How to Watch Warriors vs. Heat: Stream NBA Summer League Live, Channel

The final day of the 2022 California Classic features the Warriors and Heat today.

This summer, the guests of the 2022 NBA Champion Warriors have not been kind to them at the 2022 California Classic in their new Chase Center arena. They lost by 18 points in their first game and then 23 in their last, while star attractions James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr. all sat.

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat today:

Game Date: July 5, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Golden State is 0-2 so far this summer after falling to the Kings and then the Lakers in their most recent game at the Chase Center.

The Heat have not fared well themselves going 0-2 against Los Angeles and Sacramento losing by 34 points and 17 points in those games.

If Golden State gets its young core of athletes on the floor together today it could be a show, but the Warriors might be holding them off for the official start of Summer League after the 2022 California Classic.

After this game, Los Angeles takes on Sacramento to see which team will leave the Chase Center this week undefeated and the champions of the 2022 California Classic.

