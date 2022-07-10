How to Watch Wizards vs. Suns

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Wizards and Suns will face off on Sunday in an intriguing NBA summer league matchup, including Johnny Davis.

With the NBA summer league in full swing, fans could not be more excited to watch live basketball. Even though the NBA Finals just got over not long ago, many fans have waited a long time to watch their team play again. One intriguing game to watch today will feature the Wizards and Suns facing off.

How to Watch the Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns Today:

Game Date: July 10, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA TV

Live stream Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

So far in summer league play, the Wizards have gone 0-1. Washington is coming off of a 105-99 loss to Jaden Ivey and the Pistons in its last game. The Wizards were led by forward Jordan Schakel, who scored 24 points, while Jordan Goodwin scored 20 points.

On the other side of this matchup, the Suns are coming off of a dominant 20-point win over the Lakers. Phoenix has a lot of young talent on the roster worth keeping an eye on. Against the Lakers, the Suns were led by Louis King, who scored 20 points.

This should be a very entertaining game to watch. Both sides have a lot of talent to watch and should put on a good show. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

