How to Watch the Sacramento Kings Online, 2022-23 Schedule, TV Channel

Can the Sacramento Kings finally make it back to the postseason?

The Sacramento Kings haven't made the playoffs since 2006. They've had 12 head coaches since then if you count interim ones and Mike Brown, who takes over at the helm this season. There was some hope for the Kings last season, but the team won its fewest games since 2018. But with De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis leading the way, is this the year that the Kings finally start to gain some momentum?

Where To Watch Sacramento Kings Games

Locally, you can watch the Sacramento Kings games on NBC Sports California.

For out-of-market viewers, NBA League Pass is your best bet.

Both channels are available on fuboTV.

If Sacramento is competitive, they might have rookie Keegan Murray to thank for it. While many people thought the Kings should have drafted Jaden Ivey in the lottery, the team took Murray instead, and the power forward looked good in the preseason. He fills a big need for them at the four.

The Kings also added former Hawks guard Kevin Huerter this offseason. With talented players like Davion Mitchell, Malik Monk and Richaun Holmes coming off the bench, there's at least a semblance of a good team here.

Sacramento Kings Schedule

If you're looking for who the Sacramento Kings are playing today, check out the full schedule below.

