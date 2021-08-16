How to Watch Hornets vs. Bulls

Sports Illustrated home
How to Watch NBA Summer League Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

One more day of Summer League action before the Championship Game and a break before the marathon of an NBA Season!
The Charlotte Hornets (0-4) are winless in Summer League, but they have been wildly entertaining in their losses, which have only been by a combined 19 points with two one-point heartbreakers! The Hornets have a parade of young, exciting, athletic rookies making tons of fun plays.

Date: August 16, 2021

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Watch Hornets vs. Bulls online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How have the rookies looked? Well, James Bouknight is putting up 15 points a game, and Kai Jones is posting nearly a double-double. If they both hit, they could unlock one of the most athletic and fun teams in the entire league.

Who cares about Summer League team-based contextual records? Well, Bouknight is 13 points away from passing Kemba Walker (79 points) for the most points in one Summer League run. Jones is also 11 rebounds from passing Willy Hernangómez (48 rebounds) from the same team-based record (stats via RealGM). 

With Patrick Williams sitting out the last game for the Chicago Bulls (1-3), it is unclear if he will play today. Williams has been a star in three games, but that leaves the door open for Ayo Dosunmu to step up again. In his last appearance, he recorded 26 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Who is going to close out Summer League with a victory?

