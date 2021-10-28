How to Watch Kings at Suns

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The No. 8 team in the Western Conference, the Kings, faces off against conference rivals, the Suns, on Wednesday.
    Author:

    Both of these teams have played three games to open their season thus far, and both of them have a record of 1-2 entering this game. The Kings beat the Trail Blazers in their season opener before losing two straight to the Jazz and the Warriors.

    How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Phoenix Suns Online:

    Game Date: Oct. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports California Plus

    You can live stream Sacramento Kings at Phoenix Suns on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Suns, who are also 1-2, lost their season opener as well to the Nuggets 110-98 before beating the Lakers 115-105 and then losing to the Trail Blazers 134-105 going into this game.

    Who will snap their two-game losing streak and go back to .500?

    Devin Booker leads the team with 18.3 points while also averaging 4.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. Deandre Ayton leads the team in rebounds with 8.0 per game, and guard Chris Paul leads the team in assists with 11.7 per game.

    Harrison Barnes has been on fire for Sacramento to start the year, averaging 28.3 points per game through three contests. De'Aaron Fox, the Kings' star point guard, is averaging 6.3 assists per game, leading the team, and 18.7 points per game.

    With Sacramento being on the road, things bode well for Phoenix in this matchup. 

    However, both teams are looking to break that losing streak, and in the NBA any team on any given night can be better.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

