How to watch Spurs at Jazz

In Friday night NBA action, the Spurs and the Jazz are set to compete in what should be a very entertaining showdown.

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Utah Jazz Today:

Game Date: Dec. 17, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. EST

TV Channel: CBS (KENS – San Antonio, TX)

The Spurs have started the season with a 10–17 record. They are young and talented but need play with greater consistency. In its last outing, San Antonio ended up losing to the Hornets by a final score of 131–115.

On the other side of tonight's game, the Jazz have opened up the year with a 20–7 record. Utah is looking like a serious threat in the Western Conference. The Jazz were able to knock off the Clippers by a final score of 124–103 in their last game for their eighth straight win.

The Jazz should be heavily favored to come out on top in this contest. However, the Spurs have the talent and ability to make this a tough game. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

