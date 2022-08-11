How to Watch Titans at Ravens: Stream NFL Preseason Live Online, TV

Skip to main content

How to Watch Titans at Ravens: NFL Live Stream, TV Channel

The Tennessee Titans head to Baltimore to take on the Ravens in their first preseason game this NFL season.

The first week of the NFL preseason gets underway on Thursday when the Tennessee Titans visit the Baltimore Ravens. The Titans are the defending AFC South champions and are looking to make it back-to-back when they start their preseason schedule on Thursday. The Ravens, though, are looking to make it back to the playoffs after missing them last year when they went 8-9 and tied with the Browns for last place in the AFC North. Thursday catch their first preseason game for the Titans and Ravens on The CW (WMDT - Salisbury) live at 7 p.m. ET.

The Titans finished the 2021 season 12-5 and tied with the Chiefs for the top record in the AFC. The Titans, though, held the tiebreaker and were the top seed for the playoffs. It didn't serve them well, though, as they fell to the eventual AFC champ Bengals 19-16 in the divisional round.

The Ravens' season unraveled earlier, though, as they lost their last six games to miss the playoffs. They started the 2021 season 8-3, but couldn't get another win and a promising season turned into a nightmare. 

Thursday, both teams get to put that disappointment behind them when they get on the field for the first time.

