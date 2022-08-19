Skip to main content

How to Watch Texans at Rams: Stream NFL Preseason, TV Channel

The Houston Texans take on the Los Angeles Rams on Friday night.

The Houston Texans hit the road on Friday to take on the Los Angles Rams looking to win their second straight preseason game. The Texans picked up a big 17-13 win over the Saints last week in their preseason opener. Jeff Driskel led the Texans to a touchdown with just 25 seconds remaining to erase a three-point deficit and give them the win. The Rams also got a win in their first preseason game as they knocked off the Chargers 29-22. Bryce Perkins threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to help get the Rams the win in their opener.

How to Watch Houston Texans at Los Angles Rams Today:

Game Date: Aug. 18, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KBFX-Bakersfield, CA)

The Texans aren't predicted to do much this year during the season, but at least for one week, they played well in getting a win against the Saints. It wasn't the prettiest of games, but they got good defense and just enough offense to get the win. Friday, they will look to do the same thing against the defending Super Bowl champions.

The big story out of Rams camp has been the health of Matt Stafford's elbow, but last week, that was forgotten about for a little bit as Perkins played great. Perkins played the whole game and threw for two touchdowns with no interception. He also rushed for 39 yards and a touchdown in the win.

