September 12, 2021
How to Watch Arizona Cardinals at Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals visit Derrick Henry and the Titans in a season-opening battle of two powerful offenses.
Kyler Murray and the Cardinals aim to compete in the NFC West, which looks to be one of the toughest divisions in the NFL. A season-opening win against the out-of-conference Titans could give Arizona early separation from its competition.

Tennessee will compete with the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills for the top spot in the AFC.

Date: Sept. 12, 2021

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

LIVE BLOG (all times ET): Updates, highlights and commentary

Murray and wide receiver Deandre Hopkins formed an impressive pair for the Cardinals last year, and they will look to build on that this season. Arizona bolstered its defense with the addition of Pro-Bowl pass rusher J.J. Watt from the Houston Texans.

For the Titans, Derrick Henry has been one of the best running backs in the NFL since his 2016 debut. Wide receiver A.J. Brown has emerged as the top target for quarterback Ryan Tannehill. The addition of Pro-Bowl receiver Julio Jones could help take the pressure off Brown and expand Tannehill's options. 

No matter who comes out on top in this game, every viewer should be a winner as two of the top contenders in the NFL clash. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

September
12
2021

Arizona Cardinals at Tennessee Titans

TV CHANNEL: CBS
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

