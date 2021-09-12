Kyler Murray and the Cardinals visit Derrick Henry and the Titans in a season-opening battle of two powerful offenses.

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals aim to compete in the NFC West, which looks to be one of the toughest divisions in the NFL. A season-opening win against the out-of-conference Titans could give Arizona early separation from its competition.

Tennessee will compete with the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills for the top spot in the AFC.

Murray and wide receiver Deandre Hopkins formed an impressive pair for the Cardinals last year, and they will look to build on that this season. Arizona bolstered its defense with the addition of Pro-Bowl pass rusher J.J. Watt from the Houston Texans.

For the Titans, Derrick Henry has been one of the best running backs in the NFL since his 2016 debut. Wide receiver A.J. Brown has emerged as the top target for quarterback Ryan Tannehill. The addition of Pro-Bowl receiver Julio Jones could help take the pressure off Brown and expand Tannehill's options.

No matter who comes out on top in this game, every viewer should be a winner as two of the top contenders in the NFL clash.

