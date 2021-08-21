How to Watch Colts at Vikings

August 21, 2021
How to Watch Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Colts head to Minnesota to take on the Vikings for the second of three preseason games.
Author:

Rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger wasn't perfect in his preseason debut, but he did lead the Colts to a comeback win over the Carolina Panthers. Can the former Longhorn keep it up against the Vikings? 

How to Watch:

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WXIN-TV – Indianapolis, Ind.)

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ehlinger's performance in the fourth quarter and solid play from Jacob Eason had to ease a little of the apprehension the Colts felt due to Carson Wentz's injury. Wentz won't be back for any of the preseason games, so the spotlight will once again shine on Ehlinger and Eason.

The Vikings' first preseason game didn't quite inspire the same confidence. Starter Kirk Cousins did not play, but neither Kellen Mond nor Jake Browning looked comfortable under center.  

The offense couldn't get much going, as they put up just six points and got blown out 33-6. 

There is a chance Cousins will play in this game, as the second-to-last preseason game is often when starters make appearances. Don't expect him to be out there long, though, as the Vikings won't want to risk injury. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

