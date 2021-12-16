How to Watch Chiefs at Chargers

Skip to main content
    December 16, 2021
    How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Chiefs look for revenge against the Chargers on Thursday night with the AFC West title still up for grabs.
    The budding rivalry between quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert is quickly becoming one of the best in all of football. Not only Thursday night's matchup fueling a rivalry but it has major implications for the playoff hunt in the AFC West.

    How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox/NFL Network

    Live Stream Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Only one game separates the Chiefs and the Chargers in the standings, and Los Angeles has already beaten Kansas City once this season. If the Chargers win Thursday, they will have a chance to win the division for the first time since 2009, snapping a run of four division titles in a row for the Chiefs.

    In the first matchup between these teams in Week 3 in Kansas City, the Chiefs turned over the ball four times, allowing the Chargers to rally to a 30–24 win. At that point, Kansas City was 1–2. The Chiefs would fall to as low as 3–4 this season before turning their season around.

    Since then, Kansas City has righted the ship and has won six in a row, culminating last week in a 48–9 drubbing of Las Vegas.

    Tonight's Chiefs–Chargers contest should be an entertaining, high-scoring affair.

    How To Watch

    December
    16
    2021

    Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

    TV CHANNEL: FOX/NFL Network
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
